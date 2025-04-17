After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2025 : NFLX, INDB, FLNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.69. This value represents a 7.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 39.25 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fluent, Inc. (FLNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 17.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNT is -4.11 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.