After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2026 : NFLX, AA, FNB, INDB, CNS, SFNC, WAFD, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 33.35 vs. an industry ratio of 70.40.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 25.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 9.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 60.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 10.84 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 9.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNS is 19.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 80.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



WaFd, Inc. (WAFD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 13.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WAFD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WAFD is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 70.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is -4.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.





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