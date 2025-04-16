After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2025 : KMI, CSX, REXR, AA, FR, SNV, HOMB, OZK, FNB, SLG, SFNC, BANR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KMI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.27 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 19.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CSX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 313.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -30.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 15.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 40.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -20.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HOMB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 5.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 6.55 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 58.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SLG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLG is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFNC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





