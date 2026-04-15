After-Hours Earnings Report for April 15, 2026 : JBHT, HOMB, SLG, GSBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 23.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 31.93 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOMB has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLG is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 13.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GSBC is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





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