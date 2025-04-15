After-Hours Earnings Report for April 15, 2025 : UAL, IBKR, OMC, JBHT, HWC, FULT, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 633.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 6.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 24.03 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 2.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 9.21 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 5.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 22.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 8.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 20.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





