After-Hours Earnings Report for April 14, 2026 : EQBK, MAMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 9.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 122.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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