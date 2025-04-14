After-Hours Earnings Report for April 14, 2025 : PNFP, APLD, OTRK, FBK, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. PNFP reported earnings of $1.53 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 18.30%.Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. APLD reported earnings of $-0.52 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -78.85%.Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.24. OTRK reported earnings of $-1.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -24.85%.FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. FBK reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.48. SKIL reported earnings of $-3.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -19.74%.

