Earnings
PNFP

After-Hours Earnings Report for April 14, 2025 : PNFP, APLD, OTRK, FBK, SKIL

April 14, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. PNFP reported earnings of $1.53 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 18.30%.Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. APLD reported earnings of $-0.52 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -78.85%.Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.24. OTRK reported earnings of $-1.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -24.85%.FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. FBK reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.48. SKIL reported earnings of $-3.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -19.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PNFP
APLD
OTRK
FBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.