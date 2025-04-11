After-Hours Earnings Report for April 11, 2025 : BEEM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEEM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -2.45 vs. an industry ratio of 91.30.





