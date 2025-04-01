After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2025 : NCNO, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NCNO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 228.92 vs. an industry ratio of -46.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -1.53 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





