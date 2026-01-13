After-Hours Biotech Rally: SXTC, RPID, TGTX Lead Gains On Revenue Updates, And FDA Milestones

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical names posted notable gains in Tuesday's after-hours trading session, driven by corporate updates and investor enthusiasm around clinical and financial milestones.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) surged 17.40% to $0.12 after announcing the closing of a registered direct offering valued at about $10 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will sell 66,666,666 Class A ordinary shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at $0.15 per share to a single investor. The transaction provides gross proceeds of about $10 million, strengthening the company's balance sheet and fueling investor optimism.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) advanced 8.55% to $3.30 following the release of preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 revenue results. The update gave investors an early look at the company's financial performance, sparking a positive reaction in extended trading.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) climbed 6.09% to $0.4961 despite no company-specific news on Tuesday. The move highlights speculative interest and momentum trading in the micro-cap healthcare space.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) gained 6.99% to $29.82 after announcing preliminary U.S. net product revenue for its multiple sclerosis therapy BRIUMVI for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also outlined 2026 financial guidance and development milestones during its presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, fueling investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

argenx SE (ARGX) rose 2.00% to $826.72 after the FDA accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application for VYVGART in treating adults with acetylcholine receptor antibody seronegative generalized myasthenia gravis. The application carries a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of May 10, 2026, underscoring the potential for expanded indications of the therapy.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) edged higher by 0.98% to $5.15 after announcing that the FDA has granted the company an in-person Type C Meeting later this quarter. The regulatory engagement represents an important step in advancing Clene's pipeline.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) added 1.19% to $2.55. While no fresh news was released on Tuesday, the company recently reported preliminary product revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, along with 2026 guidance and milestones.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) gained 4.11% to $1.52 in after-hours trading, despite no new corporate updates. The move reflects investor activity around small-cap biotech names.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.