After-Hours Biotech Rally: Clene Surges Ahead Of ALS Update; Werewolf, Biomea, Dyne Also Climb

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and therapeutics companies posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, following a mix of corporate updates, investor anticipation, and recent scientific disclosures.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares surged in after-hours trading, climbing 8.53% to $10.05 after closing the regular session down 3.14% at $9.26. The late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, along with its subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, announced plans to provide an update on its CNM-Au8 program in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company will host an investor call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on December 3, 2025, fueling investor optimism ahead of the event.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) advanced 6.12% after hours to $0.91, recovering from a 6.20% decline at the close to $0.86. While no fresh news was released Tuesday, investors may still be digesting the company's November 7 presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's Annual Meeting, where it highlighted novel strategies from its proprietary PREDATOR platform. The company also reported a Q3 net loss of $16.4 million earlier in November, slightly narrower than the prior year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) gained 7.31% in after-hours trading, reaching $1.03 after closing at $0.96, down 5.22%. On December 1, the company announced its selection for an oral presentation of long-term icovamenib follow-up data at the 23rd World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease. The upcoming presentation in Los Angeles is expected to showcase advancements in metabolic disease research.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) rose 3.14% after hours to $18.40, following a regular-session decline of 1.76% to $17.84. The company did not release news on Tuesday, but the modest rebound suggests investor interest remains steady in the neurodegenerative disease-focused biotech.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) added 3.97% after hours to $0.99, recovering from a 6.65% drop at the close to $0.95. The company last reported Q3 results on November 12, noting revenue growth to $2.5 million from $1.0 million a year earlier, driven by its collaboration with Amgen. Net losses widened to $35.7 million, reflecting higher R&D expenses.

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) climbed 4.03% after hours to $4.90, following a 4.66% decline at the close to $4.71. The company recently disclosed transparency notifications showing Robert Taub and BMI Estate increased their voting rights to 10.14% of the company's total, up from 9.97% in late November. The filings highlight growing insider ownership.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) rose 4.80% after hours to $20.95, rebounding from a 3.01% decline at the close to $19.99. The company last reported Q3 results on November 5, with net losses widening to $108.0 million compared to $97.1 million a year earlier, as it continues to advance its pipeline of muscle disease therapies.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) gained 3.83% after hours to $1.90, after closing down 1.61% at $1.83. No new corporate updates were released on Tuesday, but the stock's rebound reflects investor positioning ahead of regulatory milestones for its ophthalmic drug candidate.

