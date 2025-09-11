After-Hours Biotech Gainers: Insider Buys, Trial Updates, And Strategic Deals Fuel Momentum

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks are showing renewed momentum, with several small-cap names posting notable after-hours gains and attracting investor attention. From insider buying and strategic partnerships to clinical trial progress and bold financial moves, companies like Nautilus Biotechnology, PepGen, Lixte, RenovoRx, Genelux, and VolitionRx are making headlines. Here's a quick roundup of the latest price action, key catalysts, and what to watch next.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) surged 5.52% during the regular trading session, closing at $0.7070, and continued its rally in after-hours trading, rising another 7.5% to $0.76. The trading volume was 647,399 shares, which is nearly double its average volume of 329,783, indicating heightened investor interest.

The most recent catalyst came from insider buying activity. On September 8, 2025, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 83,500 shares of Nautilus stock, following an earlier acquisition of 116,500 shares on September 5. These transactions, totaling over $135,000, signal confidence from the company's leadership. The company also announced a strategic partnership with the Allen Institute to study Alzheimer's-related tau proteins, reinforcing the value of its proteomics platform.

In Q2 2025, Nautilus reported a narrower loss of $0.12 per share, reflecting an 18% drop in operating expenses. With $179.5 million in cash and a runway through 2027, the company remains financially solid. Upcoming presentations at the Q3 Investor Summit on September 16-17 could serve as a near-term catalyst.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) showed a strong rebound in after-hours trading, climbing 7.14% to $1.50 after closing the regular session at $1.40. During the regular trading session, the stock fell 5.41%, opening at $1.57 and trading between $1.38 and $1.59 before settling at $1.40. Volume surged to 638,576 shares, more than double its average, indicating heavy selling pressure earlier in the day.

Recently, the company has completed dosing for its 15 mg/kg arm of single ascending dose FREEDOM trial (PGN-EDODM1-101), with topline data expected in early Q4 2025. PepGen's decision to discontinue its Duchenne muscular dystrophy programs earlier this year has narrowed its pipeline but sharpened its focus.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) saw a strong move in after-hours trading, rising 5.85% to $5.25 following a regular session close of $4.96. During the regular trading session, LIXT gained 3.33%, climbing from an open of $4.60 to close at $4.96. The stock traded within a wide range of $4.60 to $5.52, marking a new 52-week high. Volume reached 503,604 shares, which is below its average but still notable given the recent volatility.

Most recently, Lixte announced a $2.6 million purchase of Bitcoin and Ethereum to diversify its treasury holdings and support potential acquisitions, reflecting a bold shift in financial strategy, positioning the company for greater flexibility in the digital economy.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) shares saw a modest uptick in after-hours trading, rising 4.22% to $1.2194 following a regular session close of $1.17. During the regular trading session, RNXT gained 0.86%, opening at $1.18 and trading between $1.16 and $1.2395. Volume surged to 886,119 shares, significantly above its average of ~240K.

Recently, the company received a positive recommendation from its Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue its Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. This decision was based on an interim data review, reinforcing confidence in the company's lead therapy platform, RenovoCath.

RenovoRx also announced expanded U.S. commercialization efforts for its RenovoCath device, alongside new leadership hires to support growth.

Genelux Corp. (GNLX) showed strength in after-hours trading, rising 4.11% to $3.80 after closing the regular session at $3.65. During the regular trading session, GNLX dipped slightly by 0.54%, trading between $3.61 and $3.73 before settling at $3.65. Volume was relatively light at 60,339 shares, below its average of 135,669, indicating a quiet day despite the modest price movement.

The recent activity follows Genelux's participation in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, held September 8-10.

VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX) showed a modest recovery in after-hours trading, rising 4.27% to $0.6474 after closing the regular session at $0.6209. During the regular trading session, VNRX declined 2.53%, trading between $0.6204 and $0.6605 before settling at $0.6209. Volume reached 183,777 shares, slightly below its average.

The recent movement follows VolitionRx's announcement of a Research License and Exclusive Commercial Option Rights Agreement with Werfen's Immunoassay Technology Center, a global leader in specialized diagnostics. The partnership focuses on advancing Volition's Nu.Q NETs assay for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), a complex autoimmune disorder. While the full terms of the agreement remain confidential, the collaboration marks a strategic step in VolitionRx's plan to out-license its technology to major diagnostic companies.

