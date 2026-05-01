After Hot Start to the Year, Is Enterprise Products Partners Stock Still a Buy?

Key Points

Enterprise turned in a strong Q1, leaving behind the headwinds it saw in 2025.

2027 is shaping up to be a great growth year for the company when new projects are set to come online.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners ›

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock is off to a hot start in 2026, with its share price already up more than 20% so far this year. Throw in its nearly 6% yield, and the stock is on track for a great 2026. Meanwhile, its momentum continued after the company posted solid first-quarter results.

Let's dive into its report to see if the stock is still a buy.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A great environment for Enterprise

Enterprise faced several headwinds in 2025, but those now look to be behind the company has it turned in strong growth in Q1. For the quarter, Enterprise's operating income climbed by 8% to $1.9 billion, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped by 10% to $2.7 billion. Its operational distributable cash flow (DCF), which is operating cash flow minus maintenance capital expenditures (capex), rose by 5% to $2.11 billion, while adjusted free cash flow came in at just $1.93 billion, an 83% increase.

Enterprise's distribution remains well covered, and its balance sheet continues to be in good shape. It had a 1.8x coverage ratio in Q4, based on its DCF, while it ended the quarter with leverage (net debt adjusted for equity credit in junior subordinated notes divided by adjusted EBITDA) of 3.2 times. It paid a $0.55 per unit quarterly distribution, which was up 2.8% year over year, and it bought back $116 million in stock in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Enterprise raised its growth capex budget for this year by $300 million, taking it to a range of $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion. That's still a big drop-off from the $4.4 billion it spent last year, and it still expects to produce around $1 billion in discretionary free cash flow in 2026 despite the increased capex. It also recently raised $600 million from an asset sale.

Is the stock a buy?

2026 is off to a better start than expected for Enterprise, helped by increased energy price volatility. Even though about 80% of its business comes from fee-based activities, it generally does well when there is a lot of movement in energy spread differentials. Meanwhile, the additional build-out of two new natural gas processing plants in the Permian should bolster what was already expected to be a strong 2027.

As one of the best-run and steadiest master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream space, this is a stock that income-oriented investors want to continue to own for the long haul and is always worth adding on any dip. However, I'm likely not chasing it here given its strong outperformance to start the year, as there are better values in the space.

Should you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enterprise Products Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.