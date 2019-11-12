SunPower’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) solar shipments grew from 0.97 GigaWatts in 2015 to 1.36 GigaWatts in 2017, a 40% jump. However, in 2018 SunPower’s shipments remained at the same level, meaning net installations have risen 40% over the last 3 years, compared to more than a 100% growth in global solar installations over the same period, from 50.9 GW in 2015 to 103 GW in 2018.

You can view our interactive dashboard- After Growing 40% In 2 Years, Why Have SunPower’s Solar Installations Stagnated in 2018?– to find out more about what drove the slowdown in solar installations.

Why did this happen?

SunPower has struggled to keep up with global solar growth, mainly as it shut down its large scale projects department in late-2017.

Another factor hampering SunPower’s growth is the increased competition in the solar space, that has driven down selling prices significantly, from $2.70 per watt in 2015 to $1.34 per watt in 2018.

What does this mean?

Even though capacity installed was the same in 2017 and 2018, revenue in 2018 dropped to around $1.81 billion, as compared to $2.13 billion in 2017.

The residential segment has been SunPower’s only saving grace, and given the consistent downtrend in module selling prices, a significant growth in both residential and commercial installations seems to be the only way forward for SunPower.

