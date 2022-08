After Griner trial, Kremlin says: we'll not discuss swaps in public

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place.

Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If we discuss prisoner exchanges via the press then they will never take place".

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

