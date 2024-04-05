After the Grand Slam: Using NDX Options to Navigate Market Euphoria with Type 2 Discipline

Index Options & Type 2 Thinking

The (digital) world is awash with marketing disguised as education. It’s pervasive, often effective, and preys on our primitive instincts. In behavioral terms, it exploits our Type 1 thinking. The instinctive, heuristic part of our brains.

Humans need to be able to make some decisions instinctually and without much examination. Problems arise from allowing this process to extend too far. There are domains where Type 1 thinking will suffice, – capital markets are not one of them. Index options can reward disciplined, Type 2 thinking.

Source: Claude Sonnet 4.6

Protecting and growing capital is not easy. It never was and it never will be. Index options allow end users to more precisely express their views and manage portfolio risks. As opposed to “hoping” for continued market gains in linear investments, index option users exert agency and craft personalized, capital efficient exposures.

They can also potentially protect against reversals following “home run” type moves.

Home Runs are Hard (and Infrequent)

The advance in the Nasdaq-100® Index (NDX®) between late March and early June was arguably a home run. NDX gained just over 33% between 3/30/2026 and 6/3/2026. That compares to gains of 19.4% and 20% in SPY and IWM over the same period.

NDX is a higher beta index, so it stands to reason that it moves more than the S&Ps or small caps. The “home run” element is less the gain than the condensed time frame. It’s highly unusual for a large cap, broad-based index, to move 30% (either direction) in two months. It has occurred only a handful of times in the past 25 years.

Last Thursday, I was a guest on the Schwab Network. During that segment, I highlighted some curious metrics in option-based measures as well as historical periods when NDX jumped 30% or more during a two-month window.

Source: Nasdaq

Cliff notes:

Gains of that magnitude/velocity have only occurred following corrections/starting bull markets in the 21st century 2002: Following dot com implosion 2009: Post financial crisis 2020: Rebound from Covid crash 2025: Wake of tariff tantrum

The last occurrence in an otherwise upward trending market occurred in the late 90’s (multiple times).

My goal is in no way to spark concerns over another technology bubble.

Is it possible? Of course. Is it likely – I doubt it.

Colleagues on the Nasdaq index team have been putting out consistent, data-driven commentary. One piece directly dissects the bubble concern.

If coverage like this is of interest, opt in here:

Grand Slam

Zooming out, the past three and a half years have been a grand slam of sorts for assets tracking the Nasdaq-100® Index. Since the decline of ~33% in 2022 (worst annual performance since 2008), the full year returns for NDX have been exceptional.

2023: +54.9%

2024: +25.6%

2025: +20.8%

2026 (YTD)*: +17.1%

It can be a challenge to maintain perspective during a roaring bull market. Our inclination is to make hay while the sun shines. However, there were arguably signals of storm clouds gathering in a variety of NDX options data in early June.

Call skew metrics were stretched by any historical standards.

OTM put demand and implied volatility fell moved toward multi-year lows.

Realized and implied correlation measures fell to historic levels.

I wrote about it less than two weeks ago.

Life Lessons

I believe that youth sports are instructive and incredibly valuable. They can bring out the best (and worst) elements in children (as well as coaches and parents). Ideally, the kids learn to work together, they figure out how to win and, more importantly, lose while remaining resilient. Perhaps most importantly, they learn the value of discipline and hard work. These skills can pay dividends throughout life.

Many early investors are like youth baseball players…they want to hit home runs. Sometimes they expect to hit home runs.

Hitting a hard ball measuring ~2.9 inches in diameter is difficult. Hitting it a few hundred feet is highly unusual.

The ball can travel with a different velocity, from unique angles, and it often moves as it approaches. Competitive players must decide and react in about ½ a second or less. In many ways, Type 1 action is involved. Pattern recognition and fast decision making.

What’s hidden are the hours of practice designed to improve mechanics. The deliberate effort over weeks, months, and years to refine skills.

That conscious effort makes hitting singles, doubles, and the occasional home run much more realistic.

The same approach can be applied to many difficult endeavors, including protecting and growing capital. Conditions can change quickly in capital markets. Index options are flexible and allow participants to be multi-dimensional.

Growth

There’s been a resurgence in interest in both baseball and the options business in recent years. Major League Baseball revenues have grown by more than 60% over the past decade. The drivers are varied but include broadcast rights, attendance figures, as well as rule changes that incentivized more scoring and athleticism.

In the options world, industry volumes have surged over the past few years. The catalysts are numerous but foremost is broader understanding and accessibility. Since 2019, equity and ETF option volumes have grown by ~200%. Index option volumes are up 125%.

One of the fastest growing products over the past few years has been NDX. Average daily volumes continue to set records. Since 2022, when daily expirations became available, volumes are up nearly 4-fold.

In my opinion, NDX offers the exposure investors are most interested in. Specifically, a broad-based, large-cap growth index. Market participants gravitate toward shorter maturities and overwhelmingly favor defined risk positions. They value the cash settled nature of the product, as well as the potentially favorable tax treatment when compared to equity and ETF alternatives.

They also appreciate the leverage and higher beta. Capital efficiency and higher velocity are viewed positively when the risk is understood.

The industry is flourishing and the Nasdaq-100® may be a beacon for passive investors as well as option users looking for more active risk management. You should work to be a Type 2 market thinker. Deliberate, analytical, logical, and disciplined.

Explore whether NDX options belong in your toolkit!

*As of June 8, 2026