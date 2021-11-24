After Golden Cross, Under Armour (UAA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, UAA's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

UAA has rallied 15.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates UAA could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider UAA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 11 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch UAA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.