After Golden Cross, Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

From a technical perspective, Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. STRW's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, STRW has gained 6.2%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at STRW's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 change higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch STRW for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

