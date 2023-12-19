After Golden Cross, RMR Group (RMR)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, RMR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of RMR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.4%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that RMR could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider RMR's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting RMR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.