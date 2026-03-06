After Golden Cross, Iron Mountain (IRM)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

After reaching an important support level, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IRM recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

IRM has rallied 20.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates IRM could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider IRM's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revision higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting IRMon their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.