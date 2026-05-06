After Golden Cross, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

From a technical perspective, Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLDP's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, BLDP has gained 80.4%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at BLDP's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BLDP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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