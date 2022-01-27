After Golden Cross, Atlantic Union (AUB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AUB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of AUB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AUB could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AUB's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 3 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AUB for more gains in the near future.

