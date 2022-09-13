After Golden Cross, Amtech Systems (ASYS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

From a technical perspective, Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ASYS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

ASYS could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 16.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ASYS's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ASYS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.