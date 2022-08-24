After Golden Cross, Ameren (AEE)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Ameren Corporation (AEE) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AEE's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, AEE has gained 6.6%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider AEE's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 3 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting AEE on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.



Zacks Investment Research

