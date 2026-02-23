After the Gold Rush: This Investment Manager Bets Even Bigger on Gold

Key Points

Hillsdale bought 1,356,660 Centerra Gold shares; estimated trade value was $16.98 million based on average fourth-quarter 2025 pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $27.57 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price appreciation.

The transaction represented 0.47% of reportable AUM; Centerra Gold now accounts for 1.4% of fund assets.

After the trade, Hillsdale held 3,513,875 Centerra Gold shares, valued at $50.68 million.

The Centerra Gold stake is outside Hillsdale's top five holdings as of year-end 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Centerra Gold ›

On February 10, 2026, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. disclosed a buy of 1,356,660 Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) shares, an estimated $16.98 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 10, 2026, Hillsdale Investment Management increased its Centerra Gold position by 1,356,660 shares last quarter, an estimated $16.98 million trade based on average closing prices from October through December 2025. The value of the Centerra Gold stake at quarter-end was $50.68 million, a $27.57 million increase from the prior period, reflecting both share purchases and stock price gains.

What else to know

Hillsdale added to its Centerra Gold holding, bringing the stake to 1.4% of reportable AUM after the filing.

Top five fund holdings post-filing: NYSE:RY: $164.93 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE:CM: $111.43 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:TD: $110.14 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:BNS: $85.25 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHOP: $77.33 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of February 9, 2026, Centerra Gold shares were priced at $18.59, up 175.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 165.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) $338.72 million Price (as of market close February 9, 2026) $18.59

Company snapshot

Produces and sells gold, copper, and molybdenum, primarily from the Mount Milligan mine in Canada and the Öksüt Gold Mine in Turkey.

Operates an integrated mining business model, generating revenue through the extraction, processing, and sale of precious and base metals.

Headquartered in Toronto, Centerra Gold employs approximately 1,150 people and serves customers in North America, Turkey, and internationally.

Centerra Gold is a mid-sized gold mining company with a diversified asset base in North America and Turkey. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties, focusing on long-life, low-cost assets.

What this transaction means for investors

Gold had its best year in decades, as investors sought a safe haven from the volatility that dominated in 2025. By the end of 2025, the price of gold had increased roughly 65% to over $4,300 per ounce. It was the single best year since 1979.

The gold rush did not end when the calendar turned to 2026. So far this year, gold has surged another 21% and is currently trading at more than $5,200 per ounce as of February 23.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) anticipate gold to reach $5,400 by the end of 2026, but considering we are almost there already, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those estimates move higher.

Centerra Gold has certainly capitalized on the gold rush, with the stock rising 30% year-to-date and some 203% over the past 12 months. Portfolio managers at Hillsdale bet big on gold prices rising even higher still, and so far it has paid off.

With more macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty expected in 2026, and crypto prices continuing to slide, it seems like the gold rush is far from over. But keep in mind, gold prices are cyclical and tend to perform well when stocks don’t. But gold stocks like Centerra remain a good portfolio diversifier, particularly now.

Should you buy stock in Centerra Gold right now?

Before you buy stock in Centerra Gold, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Centerra Gold wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Centerra Gold, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.