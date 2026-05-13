After Falling 33% in 6 Months, Is Ethereum Still a Buy With $1,000?

Key Points

Ethereum has struggled since late last year.

Its on-chain capital is also a bit lower than before.

A new upgrade could change its fortunes soon.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) looks like it might be trading at a discount for now, despite its price crumbling by 33% over the past six months.

Let's take a peek under the hood to see if it's actually a bargain worth buying with a $1,000 investment.

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Battered, but still the biggest game in town

Ethereum's price is dented, but the healthiness of its utility metrics tells a somewhat different story.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Ethereum hold about $45 billion in total value locked (TVL), or 53% of all DeFi value globally. But at the start of 2026, DeFi TVL on Ethereum was $71 billion, so it's undeniable that substantial capital outflows have occurred even though the chain remains the hub of the DeFi segment.

On the brighter side, there are signs that institutional capital is returning. U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted more than $250 million across three days in early May, led by major asset managers. Those buyers are likely interested in these price levels because they're attractive for the purpose of long-term holding and staking. Staking, the process of locking tokens to earn a rate of return, currently yields around 3% annualized.

Buying and staking at depressed prices means that the yield compounds the position's value on a base with plenty of room to appreciate.

Furthermore, the network's Glamsterdam upgrade, expected to launch around mid-2026, aims to triple its base-layer throughput and cut gas fees dramatically through parallel transaction processing. If it ships on schedule, it'll help to address the speed and cost gaps that powerful competitors like Solana are currently exploiting.

The risks can't be written off

For investors evaluating whether cryptocurrency merits a place in their holdings, there's no guarantee Ethereum recovers from here.

Further declines are plausible if the Glamsterdam upgrade is met with a cold reception. And the recent series of high-profile hacks and cybersecurity incidents across the cryptocurrency sector, which drained $625 million in April 2026 alone, poses a real risk to its entire DeFi ecosystem, to say the least. The less money managed on the chain, the harder it'll be for Ether to deserve a higher valuation.

Nonetheless, the combination of its beaten-down price, very dominant DeFi positioning, returning institutional flows, and a transformative upgrade in the pipeline makes Ethereum a reasonable investment with $1,000, assuming your portfolio is sufficiently diversified with safer investments first. Stake the tokens you purchase, commit to a long-term holding horizon, and resist checking the price every morning.

Ethereum is still worth buying, and its future looks promising.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.