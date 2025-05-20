After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars

When companies deliver earnings that exceed expectations, Wall Street often takes swift action—and that’s exactly what happened with three standout stocks in recent weeks. Their results didn’t just beat on revenue and profits; they also delivered guidance and underlying performance metrics that reinforced investor confidence.

As a result, analysts from several major institutions raised their price targets, signaling continued conviction in the companies’ growth trajectories. Importantly, even after strong post-earnings rallies, the new targets suggest there's still meaningful upside potential.

For investors tracking momentum plays with fundamental support, these names deserve a closer look.

BIRK Shares Get Back on Their Feet After Impressive Report

German sandal and footwear maker Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK) reported solid fiscal Q2 2025 earnings that punctuated this stock’s strong recovery over recent weeks. Birkenstock shares closed at their 2025 low in early April of just over $42 per share. On May 19, shares closed at over $56, exhibiting a rise of around 34% over about five weeks.

The stock’s second-largest single-day rise over that period came on May 15, just after its earnings release. Shares rose nearly 6%, reacting to the company’s better-than-expected sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

The company also said it expects full-year revenue growth to be at the higher end of its previously forecasted range of 15% to 17%. This is particularly good news for a company like Birkenstock in the consumer discretionary sector.

Analysts have expected these companies to take some of the largest hits from tariff wars. Birkenstock saw robust sales growth of over 18% from a year ago and saw its adjusted operating margin rise by 140 basis points.

After the earnings release, MarketBeat tracked a good handful of analysts who raised their price targets on Birkenstock. Overall, the average of these updates leads to a price target of $72 per share. Compared to the stock’s May 19 closing price, this implies shares could rise another 28%, a very notable amount of upside potential. Bank of America says the company’s “sustained brand popularity” can lead to continued sales growth and margin expansion.

Cisco’s AI Business Wastes No Time Getting Up to Speed

Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) was another post-earnings standout, reporting its fiscal Q3 2025 results on May 14. The company grew sales by 11%, moderately faster than expected. The company also beat on adjusted EPS and increased its full-year revenue and earnings expectations. A particularly important underlying win was the fact that Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders came in at $600 million.

Cisco’s total AI infrastructure orders in fiscal 2025 exceeded the company’s initial yearly goal of $1 billion with a quarter to spare. Shares rose nearly 5% afterward.

MarketBeat tracked several analyst price target upgrades after this report. The average price target among those tracked updates is just under $70 per share. This implies upside of nearly 10% from the company’s May 19 closing price.

Although this might not seem like much, it is notable for a company like Cisco. The company has been around for a very long time, and it's valued at around $250 billion.

As a result, this stock has extensive analyst coverage, and price targets generally don’t stray too far from its trading price. Evercore ISI notes Cisco’s faster-than-expected AI order growth as a reason for optimism and sees growth continuing in fiscal 2026.

Goldman Calls Out Dynatrace’s Strong Risk & Reward Outlook

In its fiscal Q4 2025 results, observability software provider Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) delivered significantly more than Wall Street bargained for. The company’s software uses AI to help businesses track and analyze how their applications and assets perform.

Essentially, their software helps other software developers make sure their apps work reliably and well for customers.

Dynatrace’s adjusted EPS in the quarter of $0.33 was 10% higher than anticipated. The company’s sales growth of 17% also surpassed expectations. The same was true for fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. Shares rose by 6% post-earnings.

MarketBeat tracked price target updates after the May 14 release. These placed an average price target on the stock of over $62. This implies shares could rise nearly 16% from their May 19 closing price.

Goldman Sachs believes that Dynatrace has an attractive risk-reward profile, given secular trends toward GenAI and digital transformation.

Strong Fundamentals Drive Confidence in an Uncertain Market

The post-earnings action in Birkenstock, Cisco Systems, and Dynatrace highlights the power of strong fundamentals in an uncertain market environment. Each company delivered results that went beyond headline beats, providing visibility into future growth and profitability, two factors that institutional analysts consistently reward. While their share prices have already moved higher, the wave of price target upgrades indicates there could be more room to run. For investors, these updates suggest that the market’s re-evaluation of these stocks may only be in the early innings, especially if broader sentiment continues to improve.

