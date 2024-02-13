After Doubling in 5 Years, Home Depot May Be the Best Bargain for 2030 Returns

Investing in top-tier companies for five years or longer is a proven wealth-building strategy. Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the go-to spot for home-improvement needs, managed to double its market value in just five years despite facing some serious challenges. And its success story might just be getting started, making Home Depot an exciting pick for the next decade.

Home Depot marries market resilience and growth potential

Home Depot has shaken up the home improvement game since it went public, becoming an ally for businesses and homeowners tackling DIY projects of all sizes. Thanks to its stellar lineup of products and services tailored for every project, Home Depot and its market seem ripe for delivering more. Statista research predicts the U.S. home improvement scene will balloon to a jaw-dropping $621 billion by 2025, jumping from $457 billion in 2020.

Even with all the recent global disruptions and inflation worries, Home Depot stood its ground, only seeing a small 3% dip in sales to $37.7 billion year over year in the third quarter of last year. That little drop just shows how solid Home Depot's spot in the market is and how it keeps customers coming back, no matter what.

Home Depot's stock price shot up from about $140 in early 2020 to a whopping $365 this year, an impressive feat for any company. Investors keep showing they've got faith in how Home Depot does business. It's all about those strategic moves, understanding what customers want, and being quick on the draw when the market throws a curveball.

And let's not forget where it all started: a humble $12 IPO in 1981, not counting stock splits and without even considering inflation. Home Depot's come a long, long way.

Beating challenges with diversity and expansion

Home Depot's faced some serious challenges over the years, from supply chain hiccups to fierce competition, and let's not forget the global pandemic. But the home improvement giant may have a less-than-secret weapon: diversifying the supplier network. That move keeps the goods flowing smoothly, even when things get rocky worldwide.

During the height of pandemic chaos, Home Depot didn't just sit back and watch. It went into proactive mode, expanding its supplier base to help make sure stores never ran short and keep up with the demand. Home Depot also beefed up distribution channels, making sure products got to stores and customers' doorsteps ASAP. Investing in logistics keeps the customer experience top-notch.

And Home Depot's not just about DIYers anymore -- it's got eyes on the pros, too. By catering to both crowds, Home Depot keeps focusing on revenue and cementing its spot in the home improvement game. It's like the company has cracked the code to staying steady in a market that's always up and down by balancing the needs of casual DIYers and seasoned professionals.

Home Depot's innovation at the fore

Home Depot's always been a trendsetter when it comes to shaking up the retail game with innovation. It has invested heavily in AI and e-commerce, totally changing how buyers shop. Think easier product searches, integrated assistance, and faster checkouts. When the pandemic hit, the digital-first strategy proved to be another game changer, making online shopping simpler and setting the stage for even more digital growth down the line.

Home Depot's financials look pretty solid. Looking into its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23, analysts appear to be feeling pretty good about where Home Depot's headed. The trailing ratio sits around 18. Too high a P/E ratio and stocks appear overvalued and not currently worth the pickup price, but the challenges mentioned earlier help bring down a company's ratio to indicate reasonably priced shares.

But analysts and current shareholders are not just thinking about a company's earnings -- they're also betting big on its future potential. And Home Depot appears to be a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking for a bargain while eyeing future returns.

A strong buy for long-term returns

Home Depot has faced challenges head-on and brought fresh ideas to the tool and hardware market. It's got a knack for turning obstacles into opportunities, remaining flexible in a fast-paced market, and staying ahead of the curve with innovation. Confidence in the company remains high, and share prices could go higher still.

Home Depot combines stability with growth potential and forward-looking smarts. Putting money in Home Depot in the long term is all about backing a company that knows how to handle the present and seize the future. So looking out to 2023 in the tried-and-true Foolish style, Home Depot seems a smart bargain despite recent headwinds.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.