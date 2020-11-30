After COVID-19 outbreak, BRF plant in southern Brazil cleared to resume exports to China

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Monday its Lajeado pork unit in southern Brazil has been authorized to resume exports to China, according to a statement sent to Reuters.

The plant, which faced an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among workers in May , employs about 3,000 people. The plant should resume exports over the coming days, the statement said.

“After an inspection by the Chinese authorities, it was possible to prove the commitment that all of us at BRF have always had with the health and safety of our employees and our products," BRF said.

China's decision to allow BRF gives Lajeado, located in Rio Grande do Sul state, access to a market where demand for pork remains strong, according to Bruno Ferla, BRF's institutional VP, Legal and Compliance.

The Lajeado unit had been suspended by China since July, the company's statement said. Currently, BRF has 14 plants authorized to export to China, including ten poultry and four pork processing units.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.