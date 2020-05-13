After Coronavirus, Fed Should Reserve Firepower for Next Crisis

In response to the economic hardships caused by COVID-19, the Fed unleashed all of its firepower on March 23 by implementing “QE infinity”, which allowed for unlimited purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The scale is so massive that it far exceeds the limited QE policies (QE1) during the 2008 financial crisis. The question becomes: how effective is QE infinity?

My research shows that despite the greater scale of this intervention, QE infinity has actually had a smaller impact than the Fed’s QE1 response in 2008 and 2009. Years of quantitative easing and expanded government borrowing after the 2008 crisis has left little ammunition for the Fed to use in our current emergency. When we emerge from the immediate coronavirus crisis, the Fed should adopt more conservative policies to curb the size of their balance sheets and retain firepower for future crises.

To assess QE infinity’s effectiveness, I built a model of crises and government liquidity interventions and quantified the model with U.S. data. The research shows that output has been improved due to QE infinity, leading to a cumulative GDP improvement of about 1.2%. However, this is smaller than the improvement attributed to QE1, which was calculated at 1.4%. This is likely not what the Fed expected from QE infinity when they unleashed the full strength of their buying power.

The impact of QE infinity is smaller because the economy already had too large of a liquidity supply, including government bonds and bank reserves. The effect of years of that large liquidity supply becomes clear when you replace the 2019 supply with data from 2007. If QE infinity started with 2007’s liquidity supply, current GDP improvement could have been far more significant, with a cumulative improvement of about 10%. This would make an extremely significant difference to the health of our economy at a time when it is desperately needed.

If the Fed had returned to more conservative policies and the U.S. government limited expansions of its debt following the 2008 crisis, that 10% GDP improvement would be significantly more feasible today. Instead, the Fed kept the size of its balance sheet untouched after the financial crisis until 2018 and started expanding again in September 2019. Meanwhile, the U.S. government, cut taxes in 2018 when unemployment was historically low, thus expanding government debt even further. These actions contributed to the continued increase in liquidity, even more than 10 years after the 2008 financial crisis.

It’s too late to redo the last ten years of Fed and government policies, but it’s not too late to plan for a post-coronavirus policy shift to shore up ammunition for the inevitable next crisis. Based on the research, I recommend that the Fed starts unwinding its quantitative easing positions. I also think the government should work to reduce the budget deficit – now even larger due to the recent wave of very necessary relief bills – once the economy recovers from COVID-19.

It’s encouraging that QE infinity has indeed improved economic output. However, it could have been much more effective and given the economy a more significant boost if the Fed and the U.S. government had taken more conservative policies to curb the sizes of their balance sheets. If they can shift to longer-term planning instead of implementing short-sighted policies, they will be much better positioned to address the next crisis.

Wenhao Li is an Assistant Professor of Finance and Business Economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

