After Cava's Surge, Here Are the 3 Best Consumer Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Cava's success highlights the growing demand for health-focused, experience-driven restaurant brands. These three brands are following suit.

Sweetgreen, First Watch, and Dutch Bros are expanding with strong operational momentum.

Each company is scaling its unique advantages before investor optimism fully catches up.

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) has been one of the most satisfying stories in consumer investing this year. The Mediterranean fast-casual chain is up roughly 52% year to date, driven by real business momentum. In Q1 2026, the company grew revenue 32.2% and posted same-restaurant sales growth of 9.7%, nearly all of it from actual guest traffic rather than price increases. It launched its largest new menu in company history at the start of the year, adding white sweet potatoes back by popular demand and introducing glazed salmon -- its first-ever seafood protein -- in a new market expansion into St. Louis. It's hiring 2,500 new employees and opening 75 new restaurant locations in 2026 alone.

For investors who have been watching that run from the sidelines: The Cava story isn't over, but there are three consumer companies adjacent to that same tailwind -- health-forward, culturally connected brands with real operational momentum -- that haven't priced in as much optimism yet.

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1. Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is building a restaurant chain and a kitchen technology company at the same time, and the market hasn't fully decided which one to value it as.

The Infinite Kitchen is Sweetgreen's fully automated assembly line -- a robotic system that prepares every salad and bowl to order, with no human involvement in the assembly process. It reduces labor costs by roughly a third per restaurant and eliminates the throughput bottleneck that has historically limited Sweetgreen's peak-hour capacity.

In May 2026, Sweetgreen launched nationwide wraps, its biggest product expansion since opening, following strong test-market results, adding a new format designed to attract lunch customers who wanted something more portable. Sweetgreen's digital revenue now represents 67.2% of all transactions, which means it has a direct data line to its customers' ordering habits, preferences, and frequency in a way most restaurant brands spend years trying to build.

Q1 2026 revenue came in soft at $161.5 million, down slightly year over year, partly due to store closures during the Infinite Kitchen retrofitting process. That context matters because it looks like the company is temporarily reducing its production capacity to improve its long-term efficiency. Investors willing to hold through that transition are buying what Sweetgreen becomes, not what it currently looks like on a quarterly basis.

2. First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) has built a moat in a daypart that most restaurant chains abandoned: breakfast and brunch.

The restaurant only serves during daytime hours -- no dinner, no drive-thru, no late-night window. That focus creates something unusual in food service: a restaurant that closes at 2:30 p.m. yet still posts 17.3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026. Systemwide sales reached $367.6 million for the quarter, with 16 new restaurants opened across 11 states.

The thesis is simple but durable. As remote and hybrid work becomes permanent for a large portion of the workforce, the social breakfast-and-brunch occasion is growing. People who no longer commute every day are more likely to meet someone for a late-morning meal, and First Watch has positioned itself as the default destination for exactly that occasion.

3. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) belongs on any list of consumer brands worth owning right now, and the reason isn't just the coffee.

In early 2026, Dutch Bros launched a CPG line -- canned iced coffees, ground beans, and creamer pods -- now available at Walmart and Amazon. That moves the brand from a regional drive-thru into a national household name, reaching millions of consumers in states where Dutch Bros hasn't built a single shop yet. The company is opening at least 181 new locations in 2026 and has a long-term footprint target that exceeds 7,000 stores -- roughly seven times its current size.

What connects all three of these names to the Cava story is the same underlying consumer behavior: People are spending on food experiences they believe in, from brands that feel personal. Cava proved in 2026 that the market rewards that kind of loyalty at scale. Sweetgreen, First Watch, and Dutch Bros are all building the same kind of equity -- just earlier in the curve.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Cava Group, Dutch Bros, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.