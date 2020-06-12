After Brief Pause, Dick's Sporting Goods' Dividend Is Back

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is returning to normal, according to a press release from the company. And "normal" includes paying a quarterly dividend. The company had temporarily suspended dividend payout on April 14, but reinstated the program on June 10.

Shareholders of record as of June 22 will receive a payout of $0.31 per share on June 30. That gives Dick's stock a forward dividend yield of over 3%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Back to normal

The COVID-19 pandemic caused store traffic and product demand to fall, forcing Dick's to close its retail locations. The company's e-commerce sales experienced triple-digit growth, but overall sales were still way down. Upon closing brick-and-mortar locations, it made more cash-saving moves than just pausing its dividend. It also furloughed workers, cut pay for salaried employees, and paused share buybacks.

However, this retail business is recovering quickly. Dick's expects all stores to be reopened by June 30, and sales have been strong in stores that have already reopened. That means the company no longer sees the need to be in cash-preservation mode. It's bringing back furloughed workers and restoring many salaries to previous levels.

Management will also consider resuming share repurchases. It was previously authorized to repurchase around $1 billion in common stock. Considering the stock is still down around 20% from previous highs, it wouldn't be surprising to see management make an opportunistic buyback.

10 stocks we like better than Dick's Sporting Goods

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dick's Sporting Goods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jon Quast owns shares of Dick's Sporting Goods. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.