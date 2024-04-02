After Bitcoin, Ethereum, Analysts Reveal Crypto Poised for 'Insane Run'

Following the results of ANZ banking group’s work with the Chainlink crypto protocol, analysts urged investors to “get it on your radar.”

After the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released the results of a collaboration with Chainlink Labs, crypto analysts are optimistic about the network and the future prospects for its underlying token, which currently has an $11.3 billion market cap.

"Forget Bitcoin, forget Ethereum, this crypto is poised for an insane run," Austin Arnold said in the video above. "Today, the news is the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, ANZ, just released the results of their recent collaboration using Chainlink. Chainlink is the cryptocurrency."

Perspective: While Chainlink might not get the mainstream attention of the world’s leading digital assets, growing adoption and use cases within traditional finance could make it a quickly-ascending crypto. If more banks are able to put it to use the way ANZ has, it could gain a foothold within some of the largest financial transactions in the world.

“After Bitcoin, after Ethereum, it’s Chainlink,” Aaron Arnold said. “Chainlink is one of the most important crypto protocols in the space today.”

More details: ANZ leveraged the Chainlink protocol to simulate the purchase of tokenized assets on Ethereum with settlement occurring via a stablecoin on Avalanche, hoping to abstract away the complexity of moving tokenized assets across multiple blockchains.

“(ANZ) used Chainlink’s CCIP, which is an interoperability product, to demonstrate how clients will be able to use crypto in traditional banking practices,” Austin Arnold reported in the video above. “So, this new tech in traditional banking, in this case how to trade and settle tokenized assets.”

