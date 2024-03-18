News & Insights

After bid interest ends, UK's Currys raises profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

March 18, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L, which has resisted bid interest from two suitors, on Monday edged up its profit outlook after stronger-than-expected recent sales.

On Friday, China-based online retailer JD.com 9618.HK said it would not make an offer for Currys, days after U.S. investor Elliott Advisors walked away.

Currys said like-for-like sales since Jan. 6 in both its UK & Ireland and Nordics divisions had been positive, with gross margins remaining robust. The group had also seen continued strong growth from services.

"We've been working to get the Nordics back on track, while keeping up the UK&I's encouraging momentum. Both are progressing well, despite still-challenging markets," CEO Alex Baldock said.

The group said full year 2023/24 adjusted profit before tax was now expected to be "at least" 115 million pounds ($146.4 million) versus previously guidance of 105 to 115 million pounds and 119 million pounds made in 2022/23.

Shares in Currys closed Friday at 56.6 pence, giving it a market capitalisation of 642 million pounds.

Analysts at Peel Hunt had said it would have taken an offer of over 80 pence per share for Currys' board to engage.

($1 = 0.7853 pounds)

