After an Epic 2019 Rally, I've Got Nike Stock on Hold -- for the Moment

Trade wars. Global economic slowdown. Recession. These are terms that don't bode well for any company, especially an international consumer goods powerhouse like Nike (NYSE: NKE).

But when uncertainty abounds, it can sometimes lead to bargain purchases that pay off, and uncertainties in 2019 helped the world's largest shoe brand deliver with a 36% gain on the year. That tops off a nearly 100% return over the last three years (more than double what the S&P 500 has offered up over the same time frame).

Sneakers are a hot commodity around the globe right now, and Nike's leadership in that department isn't going to fade anytime soon. However, as good as recent results have been, it's time for a pause. Don't bet against Nike, but I'm looking for a pullback before jumping back in.

Recovering with the global economy

Fiscal 2018 and 2019 (the years ended May 31, 2018, and 2019, respectively) were relatively sluggish ones for Nike. Revenues rose 6% in 2018 and 7% in 2019, with last year's results being dragged down due to negative foreign currency exchange rates. Excluding those effects, sales would have grown 11%.

Halfway through fiscal 2020, Nike is faring much better. Sales are up 9% so far, including a 10% gain in the recently reported second quarter, which again got hit by currency exchange rates (growth would have been 13% otherwise). Earnings per share are up 31%, propped up by growing profit margins on products sold and Nike's generous share repurchase program. Sales in China are leading the way, up 21% in the first six months of the current fiscal year and bucking all the negative U.S.-China trade war doom and gloom during the period.

Metric Six Months Ended Nov. 30, 2019 Six Months Ended Nov. 30, 2018 Change Revenue $21.0 billion $19.3 billion 9% Gross profit margin 44.9% 44% 0.9 pp Operating expenses $6.65 billion $6.21 billion 7% Earnings per share $1.56 $1.19 31%

Data source: Nike. Pp = percentage point.

It's possible that the world economy reaccelerates this year as well, adding further support to Nike's recent uptick in growth (since 56% of the company's sales have come from outside North America so far in fiscal 2020). The International Monetary Fund sees global GDP increasing to 3.4% from 3% in 2019 if trade tensions ease and manufacturing recovers. Added to a rosier outlook for the economy, Nike has also been a case study in going digital the right way. After announcing it was parting ways with Amazon, management credited its digital selling prowess for its reinvigorated profitable expansion -- besides its strong brand amid a general sports footwear craze around the globe.

Optimism increasingly priced in

However, Nike's stock run is showing signs it's losing a little steam. Q2 results were some of the best from the last few years, but they were greeted with a shrug from investors. Shares have actually been flat since the report card was released -- not surprising since the stock is priced at a premium. Share prices have been handily outpacing earnings growth, and the stock is now priced at 29 times one year forward expected earnings. The high price tag is certainly warranted (the S&P 500 currently trades for 19.8 times one year forward earnings on expectations for high-single-digit earnings growth), but the valuation prices in a fair amount of continued double-digit earnings gains.

I'm certainly not saying to bet against Nike. Sneakers aren't just a hot fad, but rather the new norm in footwear, and Nike is in command of the industry. However, given the run-up in the stock in the last year, I say wait on a new purchase until shares notch a pullback. I for one am looking for a drop of about 10% before I buy in again.

