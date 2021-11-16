After a Pullback, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Presents a High Risk - High Reward Opportunity

By Stjepan Kalinic

Few asset classes can match the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Naturally, companies like Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)that operate in that space peg themselves to the volatility.

Interestingly enough, despite the drop of 27% in a single session, this move has undone just two weeks of price movement.

Third-quarter 2021 results

The company reported a solid third-quarter result with improved revenues and control over costs, although losses increased.

Revenue: US$51.7m (up US$50.9m from 3Q 2020).

US$51.7m (up US$50.9m from 3Q 2020). Net loss: US$22.2m (loss widened US$20.2m from 3Q 2020).

Over the last 3 years, on average, earnings per share have increased by 108% per year, but its share price has risen by 198% per year, which means it is tracking significantly ahead of earnings growth.

SEC on the Move

It is said that bad news often comes in pairs. After the global crypto market dropped over 7% in a day, Marathon Digital disclosed a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), inquiring about their data center facility in Hardin, Montana.

One year ago, Marathon made a deal with Beowulf Energy to develop a low energy cost Bitcoin data mining center. While SEC might be simply flexing muscles on the emerging sector, its subpoenas are a proven needle-mover, as the stock experienced the largest single-day drop in recent years.

Profitability on the Horizon

The consensus from 4 American Software analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to generate positive profits of US$21m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to break even as soon as one quarter from now.

Working backward from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won't go into details of Marathon Digital Holdings' upcoming projects but take into account that, by and large, a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Additionally, one more aspect is worth mentioning. Marathon Digital Holdings operated with no debt on its balance sheet, which is unusual for a cash-burning growth company. However, this is changing as the company just announced US$500m in senior convertible notes due to Dec. 1, 2026. The company is planning to use the debt offering proceedings to acquire more Bitcoin or Bitcoin mining machines.

Next Steps:

The recent price movement shows that investing in the blockchain sector is not for the faint of heart. On the other hand, this massive pullback offers an opportunity for those optimists who missed the big move.

However, there are too many aspects of Marathon Digital Holdings to cover in one brief article. Still, the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Marathon Digital Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should look at:

