After A Healthy Correction Can BioMarin Stock Offer Any Upside?

The stock price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), a relatively small pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $13 billion, hasn’t seen any growth since late March (vs. about 53% for the S&P 500) and it is still trading at $72. The stock fell 21% from its pre-crisis peak of $90 to a low of $71 in late March when a rapid increase in the number Covid-19 cases outside China resulted in heightened fears of an imminent global economic downturn. While the stock did rally to levels as high as $130, marking a stellar 80% growth, the rally faded after the US FDA rejected an application for one of its key drugs, resulting in a massive sell-off in the stock. Is the selling warranted? Yes, the FDA rejection is a huge blow, but the selling now appears to be overdone given there is more to the story, as we discuss in the sections below. We believe that the stock will likely see higher levels in the coming quarters, with the gradual opening up of economies. Our conclusion is based on the recent developments around the company’s business. We also compare BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in an interactive dashboard analysis.

How Did BMRN Stock Fare During The 2008 Downturn?

We see BMRN stock declined from levels of around $25 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly $12 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out) – implying that the stock lost as much as 52% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. This marked a move in-line with the broader S&P, which fell by about 51%.

However, BMRN stock recovered post the 2008 crisis to about $19 in early 2010 – growing 57% between March 2009 and January 2010. At the same time, the S&P bounced back by about 48%.

In comparison, this year BMRN stock lost 21% of its value between the market peak on February 19 to the low on March 23, and going by the current price, it hasn’t seen any growth since then. The S&P in comparison fell by about 34% and rebounded by about 54%.

Is The Selling Warranted Or Can We Expect Gains From Here?

The rally across industries over recent months can primarily be attributed to the Fed stimulus which largely put investor concerns about the near-term survival of companies to rest. The flattening of Covid cases in badly hit U.S. and European cities is also giving investors confidence that developed countries have put the worst of the pandemic behind them.

For BioMarin, the strong rally it saw between late March and late July faded primarily due to the U.S. FDA not approving its promising candidate valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A in the late stage pipeline. While the FDA’s rejection of Valrox in August was surely a setback for the company, but it is not that the treatment is ineffective. The FDA has asked for a two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all trial participants for Valrox. This essentially means a delay in approval, to probably 2022. On the European side, the company expects the verdict to come in early 2021. Note that Valrox is a potential blockbuster with peak sales estimated to be over $3.5 billion in 2030.

Looking at BMRN stock’s valuation, its P/E multiple changed from 210x in 2017 to 91x in 2019 based on trailing earnings. While the company‘s P/E is 76x now, there is a potential upside when we look at forward earnings growth. Note that a high earnings multiple is common for smaller pharmaceutical companies, with promising drugs in development. Our dashboard on factors driving BioMarin’s stock provides more details.

