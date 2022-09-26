After a 9.2% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Over the past year, insiders sold US$81k worth of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock at an average price of US$61.48 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 9.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$66m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Castle Biosciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Daniel Bradbury, sold US$79k worth of shares at a price of US$62.94 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$24.65. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Castle Biosciences shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:CSTL Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have Castle Biosciences Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last quarter Founder Derek Maetzold sold US$2.1k worth of equity. That's not a lot. The net selling is so small that it's hard to draw any conclusions from these recent transactions.

Insider Ownership Of Castle Biosciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Castle Biosciences insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Castle Biosciences Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Castle Biosciences insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Castle Biosciences has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.