After a 7.3% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Insiders at Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) sold US$262k worth of stock at an average price of US$175 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$241m after the stock price dropped 7.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Herc Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Mario Gabelli, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$262k worth of shares at a price of US$190 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$102. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Mario Gabelli was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 435.02 shares for US$56k. But insiders sold 1.50k shares worth US$262k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:HRI Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Have Herc Holdings Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Herc Holdings insider buying shares in the last three months. Senior VP & COO Aaron Birnbaum purchased US$6.4k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Herc Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Herc Holdings insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herc Holdings Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Herc Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Herc Holdings you should be aware of.

