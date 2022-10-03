After a 6.4% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Over the past year, insiders sold US$133k worth of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) stock at an average price of US$26.61 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$124m over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.4%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Urban Outfitters

The Chief Administrative Officer & Secretary, Azeez Hayne, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$133k worth of shares at a price of US$26.61 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.65. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Azeez Hayne.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:URBN Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Urban Outfitters insiders own about US$543m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Urban Outfitters Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Urban Outfitters insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Urban Outfitters, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Urban Outfitters (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

