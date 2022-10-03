After a 5.6% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Over the past year, insiders sold US$186k worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) stock at an average price of US$82.14 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.1b over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.6%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sysco

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Sheila Talton, for US$186k worth of shares, at about US$82.14 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$70.71). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Sheila Talton was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SYY Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Sysco

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sysco insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sysco Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Sysco insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Sysco insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Sysco has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

