After a 5.4% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

Over the past year, insiders sold US$455k worth of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) stock at an average price of US$171 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$237m after price dropped by 5.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

John Bean Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, James Ringler, sold US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$170 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$132. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year John Bean Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JBT Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insiders at John Bean Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at John Bean Technologies. In total, insiders dumped US$455k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does John Bean Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.4% of John Bean Technologies shares, worth about US$59m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About John Bean Technologies Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought John Bean Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of John Bean Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

