After A 45% Jump In A Week, What To Expect From Gevo Inc. Stock?

Gevo Inc. stock (NASDAQ: GEVO) has gained 45% over the last five trading days (one week), as the investor sentiment is positive about its upcoming fourth-quarter results scheduled on March 17th. Gevo, which deals in renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels, outperformed the consensus earnings estimates in its third-quarter results. Wall Street expects the same momentum to continue in the fourth quarter as well. The company is likely to report an increase in earnings on a year-on-year basis, despite an expected drop in revenues due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

In comparison to Gevo’s 45% rise, the broader S&P 500 increased just 3.1% over the last five trading days. Now, is Gevo Inc. stock set to increase further or should we expect some decline? We believe that there is a 59% chance of a drop in Gevo stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 10 years. See our analysis on Gevo Inc. Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Day: Gevo 45%, vs. S&P500 3.1%; Outperformed market

Ten Days: Gevo 4%, vs. S&P500 3.9%; Outperformed market

Twenty-One Days: Gevo -30%, vs. S&P500 1.3%; Underperformed market

Although Gevo Inc. stock may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for Dow Inc. vs. eBay shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

