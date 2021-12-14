After a 36% Decline, What’s Next for Roku Stock?

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) might be benefitting from a structural shift in content, advertising, and audiences towards the connected TV (CTV) platform. However, this is not reflected in its stock price.

Roku stock is trading in the red on a year-to-date basis. Further, it has lost about 36% of its value over the past six months.

The weakness in Roku stock reflects a moderation in its growth rate. While positive secular industry trends have led to an increase in active accounts and average revenue per user (ARPU), the growth rate has moderated on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

It’s is worth noting that Roku’s active account growth rate has consistently declined over the past three consecutive quarters. Roku’s active accounts registered a quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 4.7%, 2.8%, and 2.4% in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively.

Furthermore, ARPU decelerated to 3% growth in Q3 from 8% in Q1 on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

What’s Next?

The slowdown in growth rate has led hedge fund managers to offload Roku stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows hedge fund managers have sold 68.3K Roku shares in the last three months.

However, investors, who hold portfolios on TipRanks, have been buying the weakness in Roku stock. Per the TipRanks Stock Investors tool, investor sentiment on Roku stock remains positive, with 1.3% of the investors increasing their stake in the company.

Further, Shyam Patil of Susquehanna sees the correction in Roku stock as a buying opportunity. Patil expects Roku to gain from the shift towards CTV. However, headwinds like supply-chain disruptions could continue to hurt its near-term financials.

Patil has a Buy rating on Roku stock with a price target of $380.

Wall Street’s Take

Along with Patil, most analysts maintain a bullish outlook on Roku stock. However, they remain cautious due to the moderation in growth. On TipRanks, Roku sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus based on 17 Buys, 2 Holds, and 2 Sells.

Meanwhile, the average Roku price target of $387.40 implies 74.6% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.