After a 24% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Insiders at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) sold US$287k worth of stock at an average price of US$2.96 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$59m after the stock price dropped 24% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, Principal Accounting Officer & Director, Adrian G. Rawcliffe, sold US$62k worth of shares at a price of US$3.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.17. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ADAP Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

I will like Adaptimmune Therapeutics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics. In total, insiders sold US$55k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Adaptimmune Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$2.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adaptimmune Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders sold Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Adaptimmune Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

