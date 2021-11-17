After a 17% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$66k worth of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock at an average sell price of US$7.76 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 17% last week, the company's market value declined by US$55m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GreenBox POS

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Secretary and VP of Corporate & Legal Affairs, Lindsey Lee, sold US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$8.02 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.36. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Lindsey Lee.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:GBOX Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insiders at GreenBox POS Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of GreenBox POS shares. Specifically, Secretary and VP of Corporate & Legal Affairs Lindsey Lee ditched US$66k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of GreenBox POS

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GreenBox POS insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 5.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GreenBox POS Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in GreenBox POS.

