After a 96% 1-Year Run, This Director Sold 37,600 PHVS Shares for $1.3 Million. Is the Rally Over?

Key Points

Schikan sold 37,600 shares over June 29, 2026 and June 30, 2026, generating ~ $1.33 million in gross proceeds based on a weighted average price of around $35.41 per share.

This transaction represented 10.66% of his direct holdings, reducing his directly held position from 352,767 to 315,167 shares.

All shares transacted were held directly, with no indirect or derivative involvement; post-transaction, Schikan retains only direct ownership in common stock.

The activity is consistent with recent capacity-driven reductions, with four sell trades in the recent period as holdings decreased by 20.24% since March 2026.

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Johannes Gerardus Christiaan Petrus Schikan, Director, reported the sale of 37,600 shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in open-market transactions valued at approximately $1.33 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 37,600 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 315,167 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.90 million

Key questions

How does this sale compare to the insider's recent trading activity?

Since March 2026, Schikan has completed four sell transactions totaling 80,000 shares, with this transaction being the largest single event (37,600 shares). All have been part of a broader capacity-driven reduction.

Since March 2026, Schikan has completed four sell transactions totaling 80,000 shares, with this transaction being the largest single event (37,600 shares). All have been part of a broader capacity-driven reduction. What proportion of Schikan's ownership was affected by this transaction?

The 37,600 shares sold accounted for 10.66% of his direct holdings at the time, leaving him with 315,167 shares, or approximately 0.45% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest report.

The 37,600 shares sold accounted for 10.66% of his direct holdings at the time, leaving him with 315,167 shares, or approximately 0.45% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest report. Was this a direct sale, and were any indirect or derivative holdings involved?

All shares sold were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative (option/warrant) transactions were reported in this filing, and Schikan holds no remaining indirect or derivative positions.

All shares sold were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative (option/warrant) transactions were reported in this filing, and Schikan holds no remaining indirect or derivative positions. Does the timing of the trade align with market performance or routine liquidity activity?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and follows a period of strong share price appreciation (96.5% one-year return as of June 30, 2026), consistent with scheduled portfolio management rather than discretionary timing.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/30/26) $34.54 Market capitalization $2.4 billion Net income (TTM) ($169.20 million) 1-year price change 96.5%

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes therapies for rare diseases, notably deucrictibant for hereditary and acquired angioedema, with lead assets in phase 3 clinical trials.

Operates a late-stage biopharmaceutical business model focused on advancing proprietary small molecule drugs through clinical development for future licensing or commercialization.

Targets patients with rare bradykinin-mediated diseases, primarily hereditary angioedema, addressing unmet medical needs in the global rare disease market.

Pharvaris N.V. is a late-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral therapies for rare and severe bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small molecule drug development to advance deucrictibant, a novel B2-receptor antagonist, through late-stage clinical trials for hereditary angioedema. Pharvaris aims to capture value in the rare disease market by addressing significant unmet needs with differentiated, patient-friendly treatment options.

What this transaction means for investors

Schikan’s $1.3 million share sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which is a tool company insiders use to automatically buy or sell shares based on a set of predetermined factors. It’s a defense against allegations of insider trading, and for retail investors following a stock, it’s a reminder that transactions like these won’t tell you much about where insiders think the company or its stock is going.

The sale took place in two tranches on June 29 and 30, with shares of the late-stage biotech company up about 96% year over year at that time. In early July, the company announced that the FDA had accepted its New Drug Application for deucrictibant immediate-release 20 mg capsules for on-demand treatment of Hereditary Angioedema attacks after strong phase 3 trial results with statistical significance across all primary and secondary endpoints.

The stock’s strong run-up over the past year may indicate that investors had already anticipated this milestone, and the stock hasn’t moved much in July since the announcement. But the approval certainly strengthens the argument that Pharvaris’ primary drug could be the right approach for treating hereditary angioedema. As with many clinical-stage biotech companies, Pharvaris has no revenue and persistent annual losses, which makes it heavily reliant on successful regulatory approval and eventual uptake. Regulatory performance and execution will be paramount from here.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.