After 64% Correction, What’s Next for Upstart Stock?

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock went through the roof and delivered stellar returns after listing on the exchange about a year ago. However, this AI-based lending platform provider’s stock has witnessed immense selling in the recent past and has lost nearly 64% of its value since October 15.

Why the Decline?

The massive decline in Upstart stock came on the back of valuation concerns. Highlighting Upstart’s valuation, Jefferies analyst John Hecht downgraded Upstart stock to a Hold from a Buy in October. Hecht stated that the recent appreciation in UPST’s price reflects its “market-leading penetration over the next few years.”

However, recently, Hecht lowered Upstart’s price target to $175 from $300, citing a contraction in its peers' valuation multiples and competitive activity.

Besides Hecht, James Faucette of Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $200. Faucette cited Upstart’s equity value that remains fully priced.

Along with valuation concerns, the sequential deceleration in growth rate remained a drag. During the last reported quarter, Upstart’s top line improved by 18% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. It compares unfavorably with the 60% sequential growth registered in the previous quarter.

Furthermore, its Q4 guidance indicates that revenue would mark 12-16% sequential growth, implying further softness.

Also, its contribution margin declined both on a year-over-year and sequential basis, reflecting the impact of the increasing auto loan volumes.

What’s Next?

Due to the significant drop, Upstart’s stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show solid upside. The average Upstart price target of $271.25 indicates 92.9% upside potential to current levels.

It’s worth noting that Upstart’s revenues, profits, and the number of banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships on its platforms has tripled in one year. Meanwhile, most of its revenues come in the form of fees that have no credit risk. Moreover, opportunities in the auto loan market augur well for future growth.

Notably, investor sentiment on Upstart stock remains very positive. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 9.1% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their holdings in Upstart stock in the last 30 days.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.