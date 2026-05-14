After a 63.3% Surge in a Year, Is C Stock Worth Holding on to Now?

Citigroup, Inc. (C) stock has surged 63.3% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 21%. Its peers Bank of America BAC shares rose 12.3% while Wells Fargo WFC shares declined 2.8% in the same time frame.

Price Performance







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With such a strong rally, investors now face a familiar dilemma: is it time to lock in gains, or does the C stock still have room to run? Before addressing that question, it is worth taking a closer look at the key drivers behind its strength.

What’s Driving Citigroup’s Performance?

Strategic Transformation Nearing Completion: CEO Jane Fraser continues to advance the company’s multi-year strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses. The company announced plans in April 2021 to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management stated that the company entered the final phase of its divestitures, and 90% of the transformation programs are now at or near the target.

At its 2026 investor day held on May 7, Citigroup's chief financial officer Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized that the bank moved beyond the most intensive phase of its simplification and transformation program and is now positioned to deliver stronger, more sustainable performance.

In February 2026, Citigroup completed the sale of its Russia-based banking subsidiary, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The sale of AO Citibank strengthens the company’s capital position and streamlines its balance sheet. In the same month, C announced agreements with several investors for commitments to purchase an aggregate 24% equity stake in Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V (Banamex), following the divestiture of 25% stake in Banamex to a Mexican business leader in December 2025.

The company is now preparing for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer, and small and middle-market banking units. As part of its strategy, Citigroup continues to make progress with the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations.

These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management and IB operations, which will stoke fee income growth. Supported by these initiatives, Citigroup expects revenues to see a 4-5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2026.

For 2026, the company is targeting 10-11% return on tangible common equity (RoTCE). C expects to reach 11-13% RoTCE, excluding notable items in 2027 and 2028, and then move toward 14-15% RoTCE over the medium term, defined as 2029 to 2031. This outlook reflects management’s belief that C’s business model is becoming simpler, more efficient and better able to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

RoTCE Outlook



Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

Improving Margins Through Cost Control: The company is executing on its plan to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and has already reduced headcount by more than 10,000 employees, while focusing on process streamlining and automation to reduce manual touchpoints. Citigroup is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support these efforts.

Citigroup plans to invest $5 billion incrementally from 2026 through 2028. These investments will focus on technology, marketing, front-office talent and branch renovations. During the 2026 investor day, C highlighted AI as a productivity driver, citing roughly 100,000 weekly developer capacity hours created, more than 10,000 engineers using advanced AI tools, including agentic AI and 1.5 million automated code reviews.

Management also emphasized operating efficiency and cost control, even as it continues investing in growth. Expenses rose in the first quarter, but at a slower pace than revenues, improving the efficiency ratio to 58.1%. Over the near term, Citigroup expects the ratio to decline to 55-60%, excluding notable items, with a medium-term goal of below 55%. Improvement is expected to come from lower transformation costs, reduced stranded costs as Legacy Franchises are exited, productivity gains from prior investments and AI-enabled process re-engineering. Some of these savings will be reinvested in technology, talent and growth initiatives.

Interest Rate Outlook Remains Supportive: NII has been a key contributor to Citigroup’s earnings power, and management expects growth to continue despite a shifting rate environment. Following the initial easing in 2024 and three subsequent rate cuts in 2025, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady so far in 2026. Also, the Fed has indicated one additional rate cut this year. Hence, Citigroup’s NII will continue to grow, given stabilizing funding/deposit costs and improved loan demand.

In first-quarter 2026, NII increased 12% year over year, while NII, excluding Markets, rose 7%. Management continues to expect NII, excluding Markets, to increase 5-6% in 2026.

Liquidity Cushion Powers Shareholder Payouts: C enjoys a strong liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, Citigroup’s cash and due from banks and total investments aggregated to $467.8 billion, while its total debt (short-term and long-term borrowing) was $379.6 billion.

In 2025, the company hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. In the past five years, it has raised its dividends three times. It has a payout ratio of 30%. It has a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wells Fargo has raised its dividend six times in the past five years, while Bank of America has increased its dividend five times in the past five years.

In January 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20-billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. The company has returned approximately $45 billion in capital to shareholders since the start of 2022. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the bank repurchased $6.3 billion in common stock.

During the Investor Day presentation, the company highlighted that its capital allocation priorities include investing in growth, maintaining dividends in line with shareholder expectations, preparing for different macroeconomic and regulatory scenarios, and returning excess capital through buybacks. The company also noted that its board authorized a $30-billion multi-year common stock repurchase program, expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Supported by a strong capital and liquidity position, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

Capital Allocation Priorities



Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.

Deteriorating Asset Quality Raises Concerns: Citigroup’s asset quality has been deteriorating. While the company recorded negative provisions in 2021, a substantial jump in provisions was recorded in the years after that because of the worsening macroeconomic outlook. The metric saw a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2025, with the rising trend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. C’s asset quality is less likely to improve much in the near term as the impacts of geopolitical pressure, especially in the Middle East, and persistent inflation are likely to put pressure on consumer spending, leading to higher delinquencies.

For 2026, U.S Cards net credit loss (NCL) as a percentage of average loans is expected to be 4-4.5%. U.S. Cards NCL was 3.38% in 2025 and 4.1% in the first quarter of 2026.

C’s Solid Growth Forecast With Attractive Valuation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citigroup’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 33.6% and 16.4%, respectively. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past month.

Estimate Revision Trend



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From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.99X, below the industry’s average of 12.69X. Its peers Bank of America and Wells Fargo trade at a forward P/E of 10.65X and 10.27X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Final View on C: A Hold Story With Long-Term Potential

Citigroup has rallied strongly on the back of its ongoing transformation, improving efficiency, solid capital returns and steady earnings growth. The bank’s focus on simplifying operations, investing in higher-growth businesses and using AI-driven productivity tools is supporting long-term profitability.

However, despite these positives, some caution is warranted at current levels. Credit quality trends remain a key concern, particularly in the U.S. cards business, wherein rising net credit losses and elevated provisions could pressure earnings if macroeconomic conditions weaken. Additionally, after a sharp run-up in the stock price, much of the near-term optimism surrounding the transformation story may already be reflected in the valuation.

Given the balance of strong operational progress and lingering credit risks, Citigroup’s stock looks like a hold at current levels. Existing investors can retain the stock for long-term upside, while new investors may wait for a better entry point.

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.