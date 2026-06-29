After a 50% Decline, What to Know About Accelerant's $459,000 Insider Sale

Key Points

An ARX director reported selling 35,000 shares for a total transaction value of $459,000 at an average price of $13.11 per share on June 23, 2026.

The sale represented 1.83% of Nancy Hasley's aggregate direct and indirect ownership at the time, as reported in the Form 4.

All shares disposed were directly held; indirect holdings (513,031 shares) via family trusts and spouse remain unchanged.

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On June 23, 2026, Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) Director Nancy Hasley reported the sale of 35,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,000 Transaction value ~$459,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,362,323 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 513,031 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$17.89 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.11); post-transaction value based on June 23, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What proportion of Nancy Hasley's direct ownership was affected by this sale?

After the sale, 1,362,323 shares remained under her direct control.

After the sale, 1,362,323 shares remained under her direct control. Does this transaction impact Hasley's indirect or trust-held positions?

No, all 35,000 shares sold were from direct holdings; her indirect ownership via trust and spouse (513,031 shares) was not affected.

No, all 35,000 shares sold were from direct holdings; her indirect ownership via trust and spouse (513,031 shares) was not affected. How does this sale compare to Hasley's historical trading activity?

This is her only open-market sale on record, with previous filings reflecting minimal administrative or acquisition activity rather than regular selling.

This is her only open-market sale on record, with previous filings reflecting minimal administrative or acquisition activity rather than regular selling. What does Hasley's post-transaction position indicate about her ongoing exposure?

She continues to hold a substantial position in Accelerant Holdings, with a combined 1,875,354 Class A Common Shares (direct and indirect), and maintains meaningful exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.00 billion Revenue (TTM) $982.8 million Net income (TTM) -$1.37 billion 1-year price change -50%

1-year performance calculated using June 23rd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Accelerant Holdings offers a data-driven risk exchange platform, specialty insurance underwriting, and reinsurance solutions; generates revenue primarily from fees for sourcing, managing, and monitoring insurance business, as well as underwriting and MGA operations.

The firm operates a technology-enabled risk exchange connecting specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital partners, earning fixed-percentage, volume-based fees and underwriting profits.

It targets small-to-medium-sized commercial clients across the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Accelerant Holdings leverages a proprietary risk exchange platform to streamline connections between specialty insurance underwriters and capital partners, enabling efficient risk transfer and portfolio management at scale. The company focuses on small and medium-sized commercial clients, utilizing technology and data analytics to enhance underwriting and operational efficiency. This approach positions Accelerant Holdings to serve a broad international client base while offering differentiated value to both underwriters and capital providers.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like routine portfolio management than a vote of no confidence toward the end of a brutal first year as a public company. Accelerant shares have been cut roughly in half since last July's IPO, making this the kind of transaction that's easy to overread. But with no history of regular selling and Nancy Hasley still controlling nearly 1.9 million shares across direct and indirect holdings, her interests remain closely aligned with shareholders.



Meanwhile, the business continues to grow even as the stock has struggled. First-quarter Exchange Written Premium climbed 16% year over year to $1.14 billion, while adjusted net income more than doubled to $37.7 million and adjusted EBITDA jumped 70% to $66.1 million. The company also repurchased $11 million of its own stock during the quarter and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, calling for at least $5.2 billion in Exchange Written Premium and at least $285 million in adjusted EBITDA.



CEO Jeff Radke said the company delivered strong results across all six of its key performance indicators, as well as continued momentum with specialty insurance partners and growing adoption of its data and AI-driven underwriting platform.



For long-term investors, the disconnect between Accelerant's operating performance and its battered share price may be the more important story. With expectations now essentially reset, one insider sale carries less weight than whether management can keep translating premium growth into durable earnings as the company settles into life as a public business.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.